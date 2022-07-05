Search

05 Jul 2022

'Johnny is fine' - Ireland captain declared good to go for second test against NZ

'Johnny is fine' - Ireland captain declared good to go for second test against NZ

05 Jul 2022

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been declared “good to go” for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand.

Sexton was taken off with suspected concussion during the first half of his country’s 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the series opener in Auckland.

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed the 36-year-old will be available for selection in Dunedin.

“Johnny is fine,” Catt said today (Tuesday July 5). 

“Johnny’s fit, Johnny has passed every test that he needs to pass, so from our point of view he’s good to go.”

Sexton, who turns 37 next week, was not allowed to return to the Eden Park pitch on Saturday after slipping and colliding with New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said after the game that his skipper had passed a second head injury assessment and refused to rule him out of the remainder of the tour.

Joey Carbery, who provided fly-half cover last autumn and in the Six Nations, came off the bench to once again deputise for Sexton.

“He (Sexton) is a massive cog in there but I think Joey came on and did well,” said Catt.

“We got back up again and this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to what gets thrown at us and I think we’ve done that pretty well, so let’s hope it continues.”

