Clare Property Watch: Find your space at Parkroe

This Parkroe home has generously proportioned rooms and a huge garden. Also fibre broadband has recently become available in the area for those working from home
ROONEYS are delighted to offer for sale this substantial five/six bedroom detached house situated on a private site of approximately one acre and located in the sought after Parkroe area of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare.
The spacious accommodation of approx. 2,755 square feet (256 square metres) comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen-dining room, conservatory, guest wc, office/bedroom six, office/utility, garage with wc off, carport, five bedrooms one of which is ensuite and main bathroom.
The property is accessed via electric entrance gates and approached by a long driveway. The house sits at the centre of the mature landscaped site and offers superb privacy and a sunny south facing aspect.
The property is located within walking distance of the local shop and post office and is only 5 km to Limerick City Centre.
University of Limerick is easily accessible only minutes away via a pedestrian entrance. Viewing is highly recommended, contact Rooney Auctioneers for further information.
Features
Double glazed windows
Private site of approx. 1 acre
Large patio area at the back off the kitchen-diner and conservatory
Internal garage suited for a number of uses
Large carport with metal clad roof
AT A GLANCE
Location: Parkroe, Ardnacrusha, County Clare
Description: Five bedroom, four bath, detached home
Price: €425,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511
*Sponsored content
