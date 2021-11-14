Search

14/11/2021

Clare Property Watch: Lot more to see in Cappantymore

Limerick Property Watch: Lot more to see in Cappantymore

Cappantymore is a fantastic opportunity for first time buyers and or trader-uppers

Reporter:

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic, must see, beautifully designed and decorated four bedroom detached property with outstanding scenic views of the surrounding Limerick and Clare countryside and of Limerick City.

The property is only four miles from Limerick City Centre and 5 minutes drive to the N18 dual carriageway to Shannon and M7 motorway/tunnel.

The accommodation extends to approx. 159.88sq.m (1,721 square foot) comprising, downstairs: living room, kitchen-dining room with sliding door leading on to decking area, utility room, bathroom, bedroom / playroom.

Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, main bathroom, attic room.

The property is tastefully decorated throughout and flooded with natural light. This is a fantastic property in an excellent location with fantastic views of Galtee Mountains and Ballyhouras.

Viewing highly recommended to appreciate the quality and finish this property has.

Contact Peter Kearney at Rooney's.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Cappantymore, Meelick
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €365,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413511

