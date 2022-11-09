WATCH: Ireland goalkeeper Kelleher guides Liverpool into next round of League Cup thanks to shootout heroics

Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a key role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Derby County at Anfield tonight by saving three spot-kicks.
The Cork native is renowned for his cup heroics following Liverpool's success in the same competition last season and the 23-year-old showed once again why he is highly rated by the Premier League club.
Watch Kelleher's penalty saves by using the '>' ARROW at the top of the article!
Three outstanding saves from Kelleher as we progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup pic.twitter.com/k9fAF3kXqc— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.