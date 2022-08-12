Spurs icon returns to club as academy coach and club ambassador

Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham as an academy coach and club ambassador.
We are delighted to announce that Jermain Defoe has returned to the Club as a member of our Academy coaching staff and Club Ambassador.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2022
Former striker Defoe scored 143 goals for Spurs across two spells in a varied career, which ended when he retired at Sunderland in March.
“Already part of the fabric of our club thanks to his work on and off the pitch during his previous spells with us – Jermain was awarded an OBE in 2018 for his charitable work – he now begins the next phase of his career by joining our academy set-up,” Spurs said of the 39-year-old.
“He will work closely alongside our existing coaching team to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the Under-17 to Under-21 age categories.”
Defoe retired with 305 career goals from 762 appearances, having also represented West Ham, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Toronto, Sunderland and Rangers.
