05 Aug 2022

Premier League returns this weekend! Here's all the opening fixtures live on TV

The Premier League returns for the 2022-23 campaign today and clubs will be looking to get off to a positive start on the opening weekend.

05 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The Premier League returns for the 2022-23 campaign today and clubs will be looking to get off to a positive start on the opening weekend.

There are plenty of fixtures live on television for footy fans to indulge in over the forthcoming three days!

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 5-7):

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Arsenal and Crystal Palace kick-off the new Premier League season tonight (Friday) at Selhurst Park.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Last year's runners up, Liverpool, begin their Premier League campaign away to Fulham in Saturday's early fixture at Craven Cottage.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Leeds and Wolves will contest Saturday's afternoon game at Elland Road.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

Frank Lampard's Everton outfit and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side meet at Goodison Park in the evening game on Saturday.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Manchester United get their Premier League season underway against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

Champions Manchester City take on West Ham at the London Stadium to start their Premier League title defence.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

