Search

29 Jul 2022

Two top European clubs rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Two top European clubs rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Jul 2022 1:44 PM

Both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo returned to United's training base, Carrington, on Tuesday alongside his agent Jorge Mende to discuss his future at Old Trafford. According to reports, Ronaldo requested to leave the club due to the Red Devils not being in the Champions League this season - a competition that he has won five times.

The 37-year-old has missed the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons and new manager Erik ten Hag emphasised that the five-time Ballon d'Or "is not for sale".

Spanish and German giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were linked with the Portuguese international but have since played down the talks.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said: "We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally, I consider him one of greatest players ever.

"Then we came to the conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation."

While Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said: "I've already said this several times, I don't know who invented the Cristiano story but I'll tell you that it's practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid.

"Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep on fuelling the rumours then eventually it will look like it's something real, which it's not."

Manchester United, who recently announced the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, will play Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in friendly encounters before they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media