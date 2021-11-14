Search

Tips for passing the theory test

AS a new learner driver, the first thing you must do on your journey to obtaining a licence, is pass the theory test.

Before you're permitted to sit the practical driving test, you must undergo six months driver training which begins with the theory exam. The test is a series of multiple choice questions designed to quiz you on your knowledge of the rules of the road and correct driving behaviours.

Here are some helpful tips to help you pass the theory test.

Prepare

It may seem obvious but book your test and book it in advance incase of waiting lists. Once you book your test, buy a theory test DVD, book or the online resources available from the theory test website. With enough preparation there's no reason you won't pass the theory test first time as there's a lot of help out there.

Practice

Practice makes perfect and this is very true in the case of practising to pass the theory test. The test material is easily accessible and straightforward and it allows you to practice the exam repeatedly. It will give you all of the possible questions and the answers to them, so it's just a matter of learning them off. The more you practice, the easier it is to remember the answer.

Give yourself enough time

Don't leave it to the night before or even the week of to study for your theory test, use the time you have to prepare so you're confident taking the test. Furthermore, on the day of the test itself arrive at least 15 minutes early to prevent stress. You have allocated time to familiarise yourself with how the test works, with a short tutorial to assist you; make the most of this.

Bring your documents

You must bring proof of identification with you. This can be an Irish passport, a national EU/EEA identity card or a number of other acceptable forms of ID; a full list is available on their website. You must also bring two identical coloured passport sized photographs.

Relax

Most importantly, go into the test feeling relaxed and ready, take a breather during the test if you need to. There are 40 questions in the test for car and motorcycle licences and you have 45 minutes to answer. The pass rate is answering 35 out of 40 questions correctly. For the truck and bus test there's 100 questions of which you must get 74 correct. You have 100 minutes to complete this test. These are both enough time frames to comfortably complete the test in time.

If you pass, the next step is to apply to get the provisional licence by filling out a form and producing your pass certificate. If you're unsuccessful and fail your theory test, you can always re-sit it.

