Search

04 May 2022

REVEALED: Record-breaking worldwide audience that viewed Katie Taylor's Madison Square Garden win

REVEALED: Record-breaking worldwide audience that viewed Katie Taylor's Madison Square Garden win

Reporter:

David Power

04 May 2022 6:07 PM

Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano was the most watched female headlined boxing broadcast ever in history, figures released have shown.

Fans tuned in on DAZN, the host app, across 170+ markets worldwide to make the April 30 event the most-viewed ever. 
On an already-historic night that saw Irish superstar Katie Taylor edge out Puerto Rican sensation Amanda Serrano in an epic brawl for the ages to retain her undisputed lightweight crown, an unprecedented audience of 1.5 million tuned in globally on DAZN to set a new women’s boxing viewership record. 

Broadcast from a sold-out crowd of 19,187 inside Madison Square Garden, what’s now the most watched female headlined boxing match in history delivered to DAZN viewers an unforgettable night of 10 action-packed rounds. 

According to DAZN, of the 170+ markets that drove global viewership, the U.S. and the UK saw the most fans tune in while Spain, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil rounded out the top 10.

The DAZN app was the highest grossing sports app globally on Apple and Google over the weekend as well as the most downloaded sports app in Ireland on both iOS and Android. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media