Search

03 Dec 2021

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE: Kane he outscore Salah?

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE: Kane he outscore Salah?

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@iconicnews.ie

WHEN Harry Met Salah would be a terrible romantic comedy but looking into my (Billy) crystal ball - could the Spurs striker outscore the Egyptian King this weekend?

At the time of writing, there are still two matches to go on Thursday evening in this Fantasy Premier League midweek Gameweek. One of the matches involves Spurs so if Harry Kane gets injured this article will be completely pointless and without substance. Much like many of my articles to be fair.

This weekend Spurs take on Norwich at home. Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux. The template is very strong in Fantasy Premier League at the moment so one way to get ahead is to move from the perma-captain of Mo Salah.

Yes, Norwich have tightened up at the back of late but Harry Kane has to start scoring soon. And could Salah be due a rest? There are rumours that Jurgen Klopp had Mo play 90 minutes for the Liverpool U-14s on Tuesday night. I jest but he has barely missed a minute this season.

I'm not sure if I have the testicular fortitude to do it but it could give you a big boost in your mini-leagues. Or send you to the bottom after Salah scores a hat trick. Let's see how Spurs and 'Arry plays tonight against Brentford. 

TEMPLATE

As mentioned above everybody has settled on pretty much the same team but things are about to change. Man Utd, Man City, West Ham are all facing into a very nice run of fixtures soon. Despite a goal against Crystal Palace, Raphinha has to get the boot after Brentford as Leeds have some horrible games coming up.

West Ham are the opposite and Antonio, Bowen, Benrahama and £4m defender Johnson will have to come back into our thoughts soon. Man Utd have a good run too as do Man City but choosing the players Pep picks is as hard as choosing a good Christmas present for my better half. Lukaku back from injury for Chelsea is one to watch too.

Big at the back seemed the way forward but then Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool started conceding goals. After I sold Cancelo he scored 26 points in two weeks. I bring him back and he has scored three lousy points in two Gameweeks...

In short, it's time for a FPL shake-up. Things are about to get interesting and no harm.

MY TEAM

I'm treading water at the moment. I climbed to 2,298 in the world last week (I don't want to know where I'd be if I hadn't made that Cancelo crackpot call). Currently I'm down to 3,212 but I'm hoping to climb again after tonight's matches.

Plus I have a massive two points to come off the bench from Livramento and Duffy after Foden and James didn't play last night. A lot of people have sold the silky smooth Man City man but I'm keeping the faith with Phil.

With two free transfers I'm thinking Watford's goal menace, Emmanuel Dennis, for Ivan Toney and Marcos Alonso for Shane Duffy. The Brighton man looks to have lost his place, barring injuries.

The big question is captaining Harry Kane over Mo Salah. It could have a happy or horrible ending...

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media