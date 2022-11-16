New report reveals significant number of Irish vehicles with ten or more owners

Almost 20,000 vehicles across Ireland have ten owners or more over the course of their lifetime.

That's according to the latest report by vehicle history expert, Cartell.ie, which reveals a total of 18,260 vehicles across the country with ten or more owners.

The highest number of owners recorded for a single vehicle still live in the fleet is an Audi A6 with 43 owners. This is followed by 16 vehicles with 26 owners, and a further 6 vehicles with 31 owners.

Among the 18,260 vehicles with 10 or more owners, 3,795 are located in Dublin, 2,152 are in Cork, 920 in Galway and 867 in Limerick.

Counties with the lowest number of vehicles with ten or more owners include Leitrim (180 owners), Roscommon (215 owners), and Monaghan (218 owners).

Location by county of vehicles with ten or more owners is as follows:

According to Cartell.ie, the vast majority of vehicles across Ireland have two owners (823,268 vehicles), followed by one owner (749,139).

The CEO of CarsIreland.ie and Group Director of New Business at Mediahuis Ireland, Ross Conlon, urges car buyers to take note of the number of owners.

He said, "The number of owners is a data point which some buyers ignore – this is a mistake.

"A high number of owners can indicate one of several things including mechanical issues with the vehicle, where owners are off-loading a troublesome car, for instance, or, at the very least, a high number of owners points to various different driver-styles which increases the likelihood of wear and tear issues.

"In the long run it’s best to get a vehicle history check to establish issues like number of owners before you purchase the car."