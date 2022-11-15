Three-day waiting period for abortions in Ireland 'causes distress and delay' - IFPA

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) is calling for the mandatory three-day waiting period for abortions to be scrapped.

New data on early abortion services from the IFPA has revealed that although the vast majority of women attending the service were less than nine weeks pregnant at the time of their abortion, the waiting period "causes distress and delay".

IFPA CEO, Niall Behan, said, "[Seven hundred and fifty eight] clients accessed abortion care through the IFPA in 2020 and 2021. [Eighty nine percent] of women who attended our service were less than nine weeks pregnant at the time of their abortion. This suggests that women know where and how to access care, which is very positive news.

"We see the positive impact of the legalisation of abortion every day in our clinics. Most women in Ireland now have timely access to local abortion care, without having to explain or justify their decision to anyone. This has been transformative for reproductive health."

The majority of IFPA clients - 92% - reportedly self-managed their early medical abortion at home, while 8% whose pregnancies were between 10 and 12 weeks or who had other additional medical needs were referred to hospitals in line with HSE guidance.

Behan continued: "Due to the rigid 12-week limit for abortion care, hospital referrals for pregnancies over 10 weeks can be intensely pressurised and very stressful for women, IFPA doctors and hospital staff. Our experience reflects World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance, which is clear that gestational limits cause harm and should be removed.

"We also know from our specialist pregnancy counselling service that women are excluded from abortion care because of the 12-week limit. Our counsellors support women who are denied care in Ireland and forced to travel abroad for abortion services.

"These women experience significant stress, distress and stigma, as well as enduring the financial and logistical burdens of accessing healthcare in a different country. Forcing people to travel for abortion care is cruel and inhumane. It must stop.”

According to Behan, the waiting period is "demeaning for women".

He said, "It has no health rationale and interferes with women’s ability to make autonomous decisions about their healthcare. It is paternalistic and demeaning for women seeking care and it must be removed.

"There is unfinished business for members of the Oireachtas with respect to abortion law. We know as a healthcare provider that legal restrictions - such as the 12-week limit and three-day wait - exclude, delay and cause harm to those seeking care. These barriers must be removed.

"Robust recommendations from the imminent abortion review will provide politicians with a critical opportunity to address legislative failings, reform the 2018 Act, and ensure access to abortion care for all who need it.”