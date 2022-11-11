Pedestrian in her 40s pronounced dead at scene of single-car collision

A pedestrian aged in her 40s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a single-car collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred yesterday (November 10) on the N10 in Kilkenny at approximately 5.20pm.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning (November 11).

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.