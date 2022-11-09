Harris announces €450,000 in funding to support Travellers access apprenticeships

Almost half a million euro in funding has been announced to support members of the Travelling community access apprenticeships.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, yesterday (November 8) announced the roll-out of €450,000 for the initiative.

It will be used for a 1-year pilot Traveller Apprenticeship Incentivisation Programme, which is aimed at both increased uptake of and retention on apprenticeships.

Speaking about the news, Minister Harris said, "Whilst an apprenticeship is a paid employment contract, there are associated costs, such as tools or PPE, for apprentices. Additional funding would help socio-economically disadvantaged apprentices with such costs.

"Equally, there may [be] costs for younger Travellers in accessing pre-apprenticeship and Access to Apprenticeship programmes. They may be reliant on public transport and having some funding towards this as well as supports for learning to drive would help them.

"I am delighted that the project has the committed support of the Irish Traveller Movement, Pavee Point, the National Apprenticeship Office and the national Access to Apprenticeship Programme. The experience and knowledge of these partners has helped shape the Programme and they will be engaged in its delivery during the year."

The programme will be structured across three streams.

Stream 1 offers a €3,000 bursary each for 25 Travellers employed as new apprentices and a €2,000 incentive payment each for their employers, in Stream 2 a €3,000 bursary will each be allocated to 25 existing Traveller apprentices, and Stream 3 offers a €3,000 bursary each for 25 Travellers to access pre-apprenticeship and Access to Apprenticeship programmes.

Director of the Irish Traveller Movement, Bernard Joyce, said, "We welcome today's announcement by Minister Simon Harris in supporting National Traveller Apprenticeship Incentivisation Programme to further advance Traveller uptake and retention in apprenticeships, and putting in place a national outreach strategic approach for the first time is an important step in creating further opportunities for Travellers within employment and look forward to supporting the roll-out of this initiative."

According to the Co-Director of Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, Martin Collins, there is "considerable" interest in apprenticeships among the Travelling community.

He said, "We know from our work that there is considerable community interest but also significant and ongoing barriers for Traveller access to, participation in, and outcomes from apprenticeship programmes.

"The road to equality for Travellers in all areas of education and training is beset by embedded barriers and discrimination. The targeted initiative launched today, along with data and monitoring processes, can have the potential to move some of them."

Director of the National Apprenticeship Office, Mary-Liz Trant, said, "Access and inclusion are cornerstones in our expansion of the national apprenticeship system.

"We hope that these targeted supports will make a real difference and make it attractive and viable for Travellers of all ages and backgrounds to choose the apprenticeship route to careers and qualifications. We look forward to working with the Traveller community and all partners to make the initiative a success."