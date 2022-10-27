'Tragedy can visit any family' - Gardaí urge motorists to take care over long weekend

Gardaí are urging motorists to take extra care on Irish roads over the busy October bank holiday weekend.

The safety appeal comes as provisional figures show 123 people have died in road collisions so far this year, which is 12 more than the same period in 2021 and 2019.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the October bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods on Irish roads.

Evidence also shows that the risk of fatality or serious injury caused by a road traffic collision is highest between 3pm and 6pm across the four day weekend, with Friday of the October Bank Holiday being the most dangerous.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said, "When a person is fatally injured in a road traffic collision it is more than a statistic. This is a life lost; a son or daughter, mother or father, a sibling, a friend or colleague. This tragedy can visit any family and we must all examine our behaviour while driving and ensure that we do not contribute to fatal and serious injury collisions.

"It is expected that large numbers will be travelling on our roads this Halloween period. We want everyone to stay safe and enjoy the weekend. Remember that every decision you make on the road counts.”

She continued: "Gardaí nationwide will be focusing on detecting the key lifesaver offences such as speeding, driving under the influence, non-wearing of seat-belts and using a mobile phone while driving.

"Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints will be operated on roads throughout the country, and so I implore drivers to never drive under the influence of an intoxicant. You not only face a very high risk of losing your licence, there is high probability that you will be involved in or cause a serious collision.

"We wish to ensure that everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween.”

Advice for road users includes slowing down and allowing adequate time for journeys, being mindful of weather conditions ensuring compliance with seatbelt rules, putting mobile phone away while driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gardaí also advise booking a taxi or public transport if planning to socialise, walking in well-lit streets and on footpaths, walking in rural areas with high-vis jackets, and paying attention to vulnerable road users and children.