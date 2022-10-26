Gardaí discover body of man in his 60s in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances.
The body of a man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí in a house at Rattan, Co Westmeath yesterday (October 25), where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation. The local Coroner has also been notified.
The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
