Witnesses sought after male infant dies following collision with jeep

A male infant tragically lost his life on Friday morning after a collision with a jeep, gardai have confirmed.
"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision near Ballinagare in Co.Roscommon this morning, Friday 19th August 2022," a garda spokesperson confirmed.
The collision occurred shortly after 9am when a jeep collided with a male infant.
"The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased. His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place," the spokesperson added.
No other injuries were reported.
A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
