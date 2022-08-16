Northern Irish policeman appointed new Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána

A Northern Irish policeman with has been appointed as the new Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána.

Jonathan Roberts joins An Garda Síochána from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) having been successful in the Assistant Commissioner Promotion competition recently completed by the Policing Authority.

He will formally take up the role following the retirement of current Assistant Commissioner Patrick Clavin in October.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Mr Roberts - who has 26 years of experience - will be of "immense benefit" to An Garda Síochána.

The Commissioner said, "Jonathan has a wealth of organisational and operational experience that will be of immense benefit to An Garda Síochána as we continue to improve the service we provide."

Mr Roberts has most recently held a dual role in the PSNI as Head of Learning and Development, and Professional Standards including Anti-Corruption, and has also acted as T/Assistant Chief Constable, Operational Support Department.

He has also held roles including District Commander for Belfast, Head of the PSNI College, and Superintendent for Performance, Assurance and Justice in Belfast District.

Earlier in his career, he was the Head of Belfast based Major Investigation Teams, following on from extensive experience in serious crime investigation, including leading the investigations into several high profile murders.