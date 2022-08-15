Cross-border trade continues to soar in both directions, new figures show

Cross-border trade continues to soar in both directions over the past 12 months, new figures show.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), imports from Northern Ireland for January to June 2022 increased by 413 million euro to 2.3 billion euro when compared with the same time period of 2021.

Meanwhile, exports to Northern Ireland from the Republic from January to June 2022 increased by 662 million euro to 2.4 billion euro when compared with the same time period in 2021.

The figures were published in the CSO’s Goods Exports and Imports statistics for June 2022.

Imports from Great Britain increased by 54% and were nearly 2.2 billion euro compared with June, while exports were 1.9 billion euro.

The main increases were in the imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials and chemicals and related products.

Exports to Great Britain in June 2022 increased by 532 million euro, an increase of 38%, to 1.9 billion, compared with June 2021.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s unadjusted goods exports were 17.5 billion euro, an increase of almost 2.8 billion euro compared with June last year.

Unadjusted goods imports were 12.7 billion euro, which was 2.8 billion euro higher than imports in June.

Seasonally adjusted goods exports were valued at 16.5 billion euro in June 2022, a decrease of 1.3 billion when compared with May 2022.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports were 11.6 billion euro in June 2022, a decrease of 968 million euro compared with May 2022.

The EU accounted for 6.2 billion of total goods exports in June, of which 1.6 billion went to Germany, 1.4 billion went to Belgium and 1,2 billion went to the Netherlands.

Total EU exports in June 2022 increased by €604 million compared with June 2021.

The USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for five billion of total exports in June 2022.

The EU accounted for 3.6 billion of total goods imports in June 2022, which is a decrease of 23 million euro compared with June 2021.

The UK with 2.5 billion, China with two billion and the USA with 1.8 billion were the main non-EU sources of imports.

Orla McCarthy, senior statistician, at the International Trade in Goods Division said: “In June 2022, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods were 17.5 billion euro and imports were valued at 12.7 billion euro.

“Comparing the first six months of 2022 with the same period in 2021, exports of goods increased by just over 30%, and the value of imports increased by more than a third.

“The main driver of increases in exports of goods was chemicals and related products.

“On the imports side there were significant increases in imports of both mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.”