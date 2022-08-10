Search

12 Aug 2022

Families 'frightened' after discovery of viable device prompts evacuation of Belfast homes

10 Aug 2022 11:48 AM

A viable device has been found following a security alert in Belfast.

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene in Norglen Parade in the west of the city after a suspicious object was discovered.

The alert has now ended and a PSNI spokesman said a viable device has been taken away for further examination.

Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

The spokesman said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1536 of August 9.”

SDLP west Belfast representative Paul Doherty said: “I cannot understand what would motivate anyone to place a viable device in a residential area where a large number of people live.

“Given the proximity of this device to homes, we are lucky that it didn’t go off and cause serious harm or injury to anyone.

“I would urge anyone involved in these kinds of incidents to cease at once.

“This security alert led to residents having to evacuate their homes, during a very warm spell of weather and caused significant disruption to the local community who just want to go about their lives.

“Those behind this act need to think about the impact they are having on people.

“I received a number of calls last night from asylum seeker and refugee families who were frightened by what happened and the resulting large police operation in the area.

“I would urge anyone with any information in connection with this device to come forward to police and help them with their investigation.

“We need to see an end to these kind of incidents in our community before it has tragic consequences.”

