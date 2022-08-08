Search

08 Aug 2022

Murder investigation begins following discovery of man's body in apartment

Murder investigation begins following discovery of man's body in apartment

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Aug 2022 11:22 AM

A murder investigation has commenced into the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was found in an apartment over the weekend. 

An Garda Síochána has confirmed the investigation has begun under a senior investigating officer and an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station. 

The man's body was discovered on the evening of Saturday August 6 at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9. 

His body was removed from the scene the following afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis (the results of which are not being released for operational reasons). 

A man in his 30s arrested as part of the investigation is still being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. 

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family of the deceased informed of the investigation. 

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its’ environs between the morning of Tuesday August 2 2022, and the evening of Saturday August 6 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward. 

Anyone with any information that may assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media