Search

05 Aug 2022

Almost 3,000 speeding drivers caught during bank holiday operation

Almost 3,000 speeding drivers caught during bank holiday operation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 8:05 PM

Almost 3,000 motorists were caught speeding on the roads during a police operation over the August bank holiday.

The gardai operation ran from July 28 until August 3 and resulted in 2,937 detections for speeding, 173 arrests for drink and drug driving and 810 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints being carried out.

There were 180 fixed charge offences for driving while using a mobile phone and 47 for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, said: “There has been an alarming increase in road fatalities in 2022.

“I would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve the safety of our roads this August bank holiday weekend, unfortunately there are people who continue to disregard the safety messages.

“There were lifesaver detections over the bank holiday weekend.

“An Garda Siochana remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads for all road users.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media