04 Aug 2022

Almost a third of Ireland’s total deaths from Covid occurred in nursing homes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 1:13 PM

Almost 30% of Ireland’s total deaths caused by Covid-19 occurred in nursing homes, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Between March 2020 and February 2022, there were 3,176 deaths from Covid-19 in general and orthopaedic hospitals (59% of the total), with a further 1,564 dying from Covid-19 in nursing homes.

No-one died from Covid-19 in maternity hospitals or paediatric hospitals, the figures show.

The CSO said that its analysis focused on deaths where Covid was found to have been the underlying cause of death.

A death “due to Covid-19” differs from a death “with Covid-19” in that Covid is identified as the underlying cause of death in the former but not in the latter, the CSO said.

In deaths between March 2020 and February 2022, Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases.

People aged 85 and over accounted for 42% of Covid deaths, people aged 75 and over accounted for 75% of deaths, while those aged 65 and over accounted for 91% of Covid deaths, according to the figures.

The fewest number of Covid deaths occurred in Leitrim, which had 26 deaths due to Covid, which is 0.5% of the total Covid death toll.

Leitrim’s population is 0.7% of the country’s total, according to the 2016 census.

Dublin City accounted for 17% of all Covid deaths in the period between March 2020 and February 2022.

Taking the areas of Dublin City, South Dublin, Fingal, and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown together, 35% of all Covid-19 deaths were from Co Dublin, with a total of 1,883 lives lost.

According to data from the last two censuses, Dublin accounted for around 28% of Ireland’s population, with Dublin City accounting for around 11.5%.

The largest increases in people aged 65 and over between the 2011 and the 2016 censuses were in Fingal (36.1%) and South Dublin (34.1%).

