 Learner motorcyclist caught speeding almost 3 times higher than 60km/h limit

A motorcycle has been seized after being detected driving two and a half times the speed limit in a 60k/h zone.
According to An Garda Síochána, Santry Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorcycle - driven by a learner driver - for travelling in a "careless manner" at 143km/h zone.
The unit, which was on active patrol in the Swords area of Co Dublin, also discovered the motorcycle had no tax.
Court proceedings to follow.
