'Deeply tragic' - People urged to heed water safety advice after 3 drownings in one week

People are being urged to take care around bodies of water during the current period of warm weather, with a government minister stating it's of "particular importance" to follow safety advice.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, made the comments at today's (Monday July 18) launch of a new multi-million euro leisure centre in Lahinch in Co Clare.

She said, "It is of particular importance during the current warm weather that the advice of Water Safety Ireland is followed."

"This advice, on www.watersafety.ie, states how important it is to swim within your depth, try to only use lifeguarded waterways, never use inflatable toys on water, always supervise children and don’t mix alcohol and swimming."

The minister expressed her condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in bodies of water in the last week.

The fatalities include a teenage boy in Co Dublin, a man in his 60s in Co Laois and a man in his 50s in Co Kerry.

Minister Humphreys said, "It is deeply tragic that in the last number of days alone, three families have lost loved-ones through drowning.

“I can’t imagine the grief that these families are going through right now – and I think it’s fair to say that these events teach us all how precious life can be.

“My heart goes out to the families impacted – and there are no words that will suffice when you consider the devastation that has been brought on these families as a result of these tragedies.”

She continued: “Our waters are an amazing resource. Yet in 2021, 80 people lost their lives to drowning. We need a greater awareness of the dangers presented by water, combined of course with developing swimming and life saving skills and the provision of safety measures, which centres such as this one in Lahinch will greatly help with.”

The new centre opened by the minister will be used by life guards and volunteers to keep people safe while out on the water in Lahinch.

Minister Humphreys also expressed her deep appreciation for the vital roles played by the coastguard, emergency services, lifeguards and volunteers in keeping people safe and coming to the aid of those in danger.

She said, "We have a wonderful natural environment here in Ireland and it is essential that we know how to enjoy it safely and sensibly. I would also urge anyone to report damaged or missing safety equipment such as ringbuoys immediately.”

Speaking about the new Lahinch Leisure Centre, which received €2.86million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, she said, "This new Centre is going to act as a huge tourist attraction for people heading to Clare and the Wild Atlantic Way this summer. And it will also lead to the creation of around 100 jobs.

“What is remarkable about this opening today is that this project in Lahinch was among the first projects in the entire country to receive funding under RRDF.

So you have another small piece of history to be proud of here in Lahinch.”