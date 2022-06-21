Data shows prices in Ireland are highest in Europe

THE high cost of living in Ireland have been starkly illustrated by new data which shows costs here are the joint highest in the 27-member union.

The latest report from the European statistics agency, Eurostat, shows overall prices are 40pc higher in Ireland when compared with the average in the EU.

The published data shows price levels here and in Denmark were 140% of the EU average

Ireland has the highest charges for alcohol and cigarettes in Europe.

It is also in the top five for the price level index for household consumption.

And the gap between what is charged here and on mainland Europe is widening.

Irish people pay well in excess of the EU average for food, drink, energy, transport, communications and restaurants, according to a new report from Eurostat.

Healthcare costs in Ireland are also the highest in the EU.