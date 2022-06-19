Search

19 Jun 2022

E-waste warning as Irish consumers recycled record number of electrical items last year

E-waste warning as Irish consumers recycled record number of electrical items last year

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jun 2022 5:01 PM

Irish consumers recycled a record number of electrical items last year, but the country’s largest e-waste scheme has warned that its unsustainable targets need to change to reflect a more circular economy.

Despite ever-rising public awareness and participation, targets do not count circular strategies already undertaken by businesses and consumers to prevent e-waste arising, including reuse and repair.

WEEE Ireland collected 18.7 million waste electrical items last year, the organisation’s annual report reveals.

Some 127,000 fridges and 205,000 TVs and monitors were recovered, as well as more than 2.3 million lightbulbs in a total takeback of 38,464 tonnes – 57% of the average goods sold over a three-year period.

The equivalent of more than 54 million used AA batteries were also saved from ending up in landfill, the report shows.

However, WEEE Ireland chief executive Leo Donovan warned that the changing nature of products means that the recycling versus sales targets which benchmark the European WEEE system are “no longer fit for purpose”.

“As a nation we are consuming more electrical goods than ever. The annual tonnage on the market rose by 50% in six years to 22kg a head last year, with 69 million units placed on the market in 2021,” he said.

“We need to recognise that many larger appliances don’t reach end of life for many years through design and repair strategies.

“If we are buying more electronics, we need to adopt a one plug in, one plug out mantra as we do not have enough raw materials in the ground to keep up with growing global demand.

“Although our percentage takeback levels are far above the European average, the distance to our mandatory 65% takeback target is widening every year.

“The changing nature of products and their lifecycles mean that the simple linear weight system is no longer fit for purpose.

“If a laptop is repaired or reused it is not currently counted towards Ireland’s environmental performance.

“New home technologies such as solar PV panels and heat pumps, for example, are large tonnage items which now have a lifespan of more than 15-20 years thanks to innovation by the producers.

“They will not reach end of life for recycling for decades and yet still count in today’s target measurements.

“The same has happened in lighting, where long-lasting LED bulbs are changing the nature of the landscape previously dominated by short-use incandescent bulbs.”

He added: “We need to rapidly incentivise the transformation across the industry to deliver a more circular and resource efficient economy.

“An all-actors approach is needed through documentation of the flows of all appliances and their materials by everyone involved in the value chain.”

In 2021, the equivalent of 231,179 tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided by recycling e-waste through the WEEE Ireland scheme as opposed to landfilling. That is the equivalent of the annual carbon consumption of 4,624 hectares of trees.

An average of 94% of material was recovered for use again in manufacturing or final energy recovery. The 20,702 tonnes of iron recovered is enough to build almost three Eiffel Towers, Mr Donovan said.

The country’s largest electrical and battery recycling scheme also exceeded the EU’s 45% target for waste portable batteries in 2021 by 1% – with 1,085 tonnes collected, a 16% increase on 2020.

Fifty-seven percent of electrical waste was collected from retailer sites – up 233 tonnes on the previous year, and the seventh year of increases, while 28% was collected at local authority sites.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media