13 Jun 2022

Investigations ongoing into ‘significant number’ of illegal immigrants in Ireland

Investigations ongoing into ‘significant number’ of illegal immigrants in Ireland

A number of people were identified as being in Ireland illegally during a search of a commercial premises in Co Meath, police have said.

12 Jun 2022 10:08 AM

The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and officials from the Department of Social Protection and Work Relations Commission carried out a multi-agency search operation at a commercial premises on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the operation was focused on identifying offences relating to the employment of illegal immigrants and formed part of a wider investigation into human trafficking, targeting those involved in facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland.

The spokesperson added: “In the course of the operation, a significant number of persons working at the premises were identified as being illegally present in the state and working in breach of the Employment Permits Act on the basis of fraudulent documentation.

“All persons present were interviewed and a number of fraudulent documents were seized, along with personnel files and mobile phones.

“From intelligence obtained during the operation, a subsequent follow-up search was carried out at a nearby private residence.

“A number of items were seized including fraudulent European ID documents and electronic devices.”

The operation involved more than 40 personnel, including interpreters and document examiners.

Investigations are ongoing.

