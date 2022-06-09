Irish goat breed named as native and rare after extensive DNA profiling

A breed of goat has been recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) as native and rare following extensive DNA profiling.

The Old Irish Goat breed - which arrived in Ireland during the neolithic age and adapted naturally to the Irish landscape - has been shown to be unique using the latest genotyping technology.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, today (Thursday June 9) announced the approval and said, "There are many factors such as cultural, historic, and genetic diversity that make the Old Irish Goat a unique breed with a rich history unique to Ireland. The Old Irish Goat is celebrated in Irish folklore, tradition, paintings and literature.

"By virtue of their hardiness, they provided a crucial component of Ireland’s past farming and rural life. Today they provide an important resource in conservation grazing, heritage and tourism. I recently saw first-hand the benefit these goats play at Howth Head in controlling gorse and helping to reduce the risk of fires with their amazing skilled grazing techniques."

Minister Pippa Hackett also commented and said, "It’s important we acknowledge the value of Animal Genetic Resources to supporting Biodiversity mix across the country and the role and dedication of the Old Irish Goat Society in achieving this status."

The long-haired breed has the ability to control the accumulation of gorse due to skilled grazing, their efficient digestive systems and the ability to adopt to feeding in harsh environments.

They are used to reduce gorse cover in areas plagued by wildfires.

The DAFM also recognised the Old Irish Goat as a breed society earlier this year and approved a breeding programme to ensure its preservation into the future.

Minister McConalogue continued: "The Old Irish Goat Society is now also recognised by the DAFM as a breed society and approved to maintain a breeding programme for the breed in Ireland. I particularly thank the efforts of this dedicated core of breeders and community activists in collecting and selective breeding of these animals, the Old Irish Goat can now be recognised officially as a key part of the rich and unique history of Irish breeds."

Breeds are considered native depending on a range of criteria including country of origin, number of animals, and number of breeding males and breeding females. It's also dependent on trend in numbers over three years, estimated risk status, cultural-historical and social value, breed performance, and purity.

There are currently 37 breeding Old Irish Goat females and 25 breeding males, indicating the breed is scarce and can be considered of critical status as per FAO guidelines.

The survival of the breed is therefore of concern to DAFM.

