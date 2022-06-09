Search

09 Jun 2022

Central Bank issues warning about company with Catriona Carey as director

Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is not authorised as a retail credit firm

Central Bank issues warning about Careysfort Asset Estates Limited

Photo: RTÉ

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

09 Jun 2022 4:13 PM

The Central Bank of Ireland has issued a warning about a company associated with Catriona Carey.

In the warning, issued on June 9, the Central Bank says it is warning the public that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is not authorised by the Central Bank to provide financial services.

The company, which lists Catriona Carey as a director, can be named by the Central Bank under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

The Central Bank warning states: "Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is an English-registered company, having its registered address at 22 Wenlock Road, London, England N1 7GU. Catriona Carey is the sole director of Careysfort Asset Estates Limited.

"The Central Bank believes that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is holding  itself out as a person whose business consists wholly or partly of providing credit directly to a relevant person but it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank as a retail credit firm.

"It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm / person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation, which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should check the Central Bank registers online to find out if a firm / person they are dealing with is authorised. Consumers should be wary of advertisements offering loans from unauthorised firms or persons."

For some general steps that individuals should take before dealing with firms / persons which purport to offer financial services, and tips to avoid scams and unauthorised activity, click here for the Central Bank website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Shannon Chamber at Chambers Ireland Awards 2022

Helen Downes, CEO, Shannon Chamber, receives the 'Most Successful Policy Campaign Award' from Ian Talbot, CEO, Chambers Ireland and Joe Creegan, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions at Zurich Ireland,.

Home

Shannon Chamber at Chambers Ireland Awards 2022

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media