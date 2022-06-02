Gardai 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 50 year old

Gardai are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 50 year old woman last seen yesterday morning (Wednesday June 1).
The public is being asked to help trace the whereabouts of Clodagh Murphy - described as being approximately 5 foot 8 in height with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown/greyish hair usually tied in a bun - from the Foxrock area of Dublin 18.
When last seen, Clodagh was wearing a long pink dress with black shoes and had sunglasses on her head. She was driving a blue Audi A3 hatchback car (07 D 46026).
In addition to Dublin, Clodagh also frequents the Dunfanaghy area of Co Donegal.
Anyone with information on Clodagh's whereabouts are asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
