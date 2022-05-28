Gardai warn public of potential scam relating to new Covid-19 variant

Gardai are warning members of the public to be aware of a potential smishing and vishing scam relating to the new Covid-19 variant, BA.4.
The alert was issued yesterday (Friday May 27) by An Garda Síochána, HSE Ireland and Roinn Sláinte, Department of Health.
Garda advice includes never divulging private information over the phone or through text messages and that if people receive such a phone call, they should hang up.
People should be aware the HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and will never request payment for a Covid-19 antigen test.
An Garda Síochána, @HSELive and @roinnslainte are warning members of the public about a potential smishing and vishing scam relating to the new #Covid19 variant. The HSE will never request payment or personal info over the phone. For further details: https://t.co/SSiduBP8OY pic.twitter.com/TQDr8ZqpPG— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 27, 2022
If someone has mistakenly provided personal information in response to this scam, it should be reported to a local Garda station.
Gardai are asking people to make contact with vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.
