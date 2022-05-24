Gardai seek witnesses to fatal collision involving steamroller

A man has been killed in a collision involving a steamroller in Co Monaghan.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the fatal accident in Smithboro yesterday (Monday May 23) morning.

Officers were alerted to the incident involving the roadworks vehicle at Shankhill at approximately 9.45am.

The driver of the steamroller, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.