PUBLIC APPEAL: Family of missing 26 year old concerned for his wellbeing

Gardai concerned for wellbeing of missing 26 year old
The family of a missing 26 year old are concerned for his wellbeing.
Gardai are appealing to the public for aid in tracing the whereabouts of Christopher Dunne, who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co Cork since yesterday (May 19).
He is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.
Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.
Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.