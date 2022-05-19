Search

19 May 2022

Employers prepare for a hiring spree this summer

Reporter:

David Power

19 May 2022 2:31 PM

Irish employers are set to embark on a record hiring spree this summer, but many say they can't find staff to fill vacancies. 

According to a survey by recruitment firm ManpowerGroup, 42pc of Irish employers are preparing to significantly expand their staff numbers from July to September.

It is the highest percentage of net hiring intentions reported in 17 years and represents a 10-point rise on the second quarter and a 24-point boost year on year.

More than 79pc of employers are having difficulties filling vacancies, however, up seven points on the second quarter of the year.

The construction (+55pc), real estate (+50pc), finance (+50pc) and hospitality (+41pc) sectors are reporting record-breaking hiring intentions for the July to September period.

Finance and banking has seen a 17-point hike compared to the second quarter and a 40pc boost when viewed year on year.

“Just a year on from Ulster Bank and KBC announcing they would be leaving the Irish banking market by the end of 2022, and amidst rising inflation, pandemic aftershocks, and the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the strong hiring intention in this sector is a huge vote of confidence in both Ireland’s financial market and in business across the economy,” said John Galvin, ManpowerGroup Ireland’s managing director

However, the ability to employ staff is proving a challenge for employers.

“As evident in markets across the world, employers are struggling to find applicants with the right skillsets for their needs. Candidates with in-demand skills have more choice and bargaining power than ever before, and employers need to look at talent-sustainable solutions if they want to attract and retain these candidates," Mr Galvin said. 

"That means improving their attractiveness to skilled candidates by investing in new training and advancement opportunities, upskilling employees, and making new job opportunities more candidate friendly with benefits like hybrid working and flexible hours," he said.  

