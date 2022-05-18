Search

18 May 2022

'It is ownership' - Taoiseach rejects ongoing NMH concerns ahead of Sinn Féin motion

'It is ownership' - Taoiseach rejects ongoing NMH concerns ahead of Sinn Féin motion

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 3:33 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he has been struck by attempts to “reverse” or “rename” the truth over the colocation of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at St Vincent’s.

A Sinn Féin motion that calls for the NMH to be built on public land is due before the Dáil this evening (Wednesday May 18). 

The Government has signalled it will not oppose the motion. 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of sowing “confusion, distrust and unease” about its NMH plan, while independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae accused the Taoiseach of being the “laughing stock of the country”.

Cabinet approved the ownership and governance plans for the colocation of the NMH yesterday after two weeks of debate over the legal documents, as well as several Oireachtas Health Committee appearances.

“Let’s get the clarity that people want,” Ms McDonald said in the Dáil on Wednesday.

“State ownership of the site is the best way to safeguard an investment of almost one billion euro of taxpayers’ money. It is also the very best way to end conclusively any fear of residual religious dogma compromising the delivery of health services for women.”

“I understand the politics of the motion,” Mr Martin responded. “I’ve been around now to understand members’ motions, the motivation behind them, the need to keep Government under pressure.

“I understand that fully. We will deal with the motion in the manner that we see fit as a Government, just as you, equally, would put forward motions with an agenda behind them.

“We didn’t all come down in the last cloud.

“What struck me is the attempts to sort of reverse the truth, to sort of rename the truth, and make a declaration which you’ve been consistently making and hoping it becomes the truth, ie that 300 years of a lease at €10 a year is somehow not ownership. It is ownership.” 

He said that most sensible people accept that 300 years at €10 a year amounts to public ownership.

“I want to nail this one. And there’s a lot of fog and confusion has been created around this,” he said of the ownership debate.

“You’ve created this false idea that there’s some dramatic difference between 300 years of a lease and full ownership of the site,” Mr Martin added.

Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have signalled that if there is a vote on Sinn Féin’s motion this evening, they will vote in favour of the motion. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media