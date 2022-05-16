Latest data from CSO reveals property prices nationally continue to rise

Property prices across Ireland continue to rise as the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveals an increase of 15% in the 12 months to March 2022.

That's according the CSO's latest Residential Property Price Index, which found a 15.2% rise in house prices nationally during that time period.

The index also found prices outside Dublin rose by 5% more than those in the Capital, with an increase of 12.7% compared to 17.3% nationally.

The region outside Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 25.1%, while at the other end of the scale, house prices in the Mid-East increased by 15.2%.

Almost 4,000 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue in March 2022, marking a decrease of 0.8% since the 3,951 purchases in March 2021.

The median price of a residential property bought in the 12 months to March 2022 was €285,000, with the lowest median price €136,500.

The highest median price was revealed to be €601,000.