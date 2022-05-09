Gardai concerned for welfare of 36 year old man missing almost 3 weeks

Public assistance is being sought in finding a 36 year old man missing for almost three weeks.
Leeroy Thomas - described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a thin build and brown eyes - went missing from Tralee in Co Kerry on Wednesday April 20.
He currently has dreadlocks in his hair (black with dyed blonde tips, normally tied in a bun at the top of his head) and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and brown boots.
Gardaí and Leeroy's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Leeroy's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
