07 May 2022

Thousands take part in Darkness Into Light across Ireland

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

07 May 2022 5:38 PM

Thousands of people across Ireland have taken part in this year's Darkness into light even which raises funds for the suicide prevention charity Pieta.

It was the first time the event took place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charitable early morning walk first began back in 2009 and has since become a huge awareness campaign for suicide with events being marked annually across the country and internationally.

According to the Pieta House website, 116,619 people signed up to this years event raising a whopping €3,654,190 so far.

Speaking of the event, Funding and Advocacy Manager in Pieta House Tom McEvoy said:

"We are now seeing smiling faces, people sharing stories, people enjoying being out and walking at 4.15am to reach out to each other, perhaps to maybe share a story of why they are here in the first place.

Tom McEvoy, Funding and Advocacy Manager in Pieta, said that it was remarkable to see people at the event this year.

"So all of the funds that are collected come straight to Pieta and help serve the people who are attending any of our services.

"It's a remarkable tribute to the community of Ireland who get up in the middle of the night to take part in Darkness into Light and to help somebody coming to our service who they will never know."

 

Local News

