05 May 2022

Deadline looms for artists applying for basic income pilot scheme

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

05 May 2022 3:54 PM

Artists interested in the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme are advised to apply before next week's deadline. 

Creatives across Ireland have until next Thursday (May 12) at 1pm to submit their application for a chance to be part of the experimental scheme. 

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media opened the application portal in mid-April 2022 and has since received a large number of applications. 

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin, called the level of enthusiasm from the sector "encouraging". 

She said, "When I launched the Basic income for the Arts scheme on 5 April, I encouraged all artists and creative arts workers to apply for the scheme which will see 2,000 eligible applicants receive €325 a week for 3 years.

"I encourage anyone who is eligible who has not yet applied to register and submit your application well in advance of the 1pm deadline [sic]." 

It's hoped the scheme will address earnings instability associated with the periodic nature of work in the arts. 

Those eligible include practicing artists, creative arts workers or recently trained applicants who are 18 years of age or older, in a position to evidence their creative practice or career in the arts, based in the Republic of Ireland, and tax compliant.

For the purposes of the scheme, a creative arts worker is described as "someone who has a creative practice and whose creative work makes a key contribution to the production, interpretation or exhibition of the arts".

"Arts" here means any creative or interpretative expression (whether traditional or contemporary) in whatever form, and includes, in particular, visual arts, theatre, literature, music, dance, opera, film, circus and architecture, and includes any medium when used for those purposes. 

More details on eligibility is available here and the application portal can be accessed here

