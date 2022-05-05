UPDATE: Gardaí still seeking assistance on missing teenager

Gardaí are continuing to seek the public's assistance in tracing Melissa McDonnell (right), 14 years
Helen McDonnell, 15 years, who had been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Sunday, 1st May, 2022 has been located safe and well.
Gardaí are continuing to seek the public's assistance in tracing Melissa McDonnell, 14 years, who remains missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since early Sunday morning, 1st May, 2022.
Anyone with information on Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.
