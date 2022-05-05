Urgent appeal: information sought on Irish family missing in UK since April

An urgent appeal has been issued by police in the UK after an Irish family, including two children and their heavily pregnant mother, have gone missing.

Charlene Collins (26) and her husband Martin Collins (29) have been reported missing along with their two children Martin (3) and Kathleen (2).

Police say they are concerned for their welfare as Charlene is heavily pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The family were last seen on Friday April 22, 2022 around Rochdale Road in Manchester.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Missing appeal for the Collins family. Charlene Collins 26 years and Martin Collins 29 years and their children – Martin aged 3 and Kathleen aged 2 years have been reported missing.”

“They were last seen around the Rochdale Road area of Manchester, M9 on Friday 22, April 2022. Charlene is heavily pregnant and there are concerns for their welfare. Police are asking if you have seen or come into contact with this family that you notify the police.

"They speak with strong Irish accents, and possibly could have left the Manchester area. They are originally from Ireland and have recently come to Manchester but may have left the area and could have travelled down south. They have connections to Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Suffolk and now the North West."