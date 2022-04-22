CSO reveals Covid-19 vaccine uptake rate among 5-11 year olds is just 23%

Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate among 5-11 year olds is less than 23.4% of the population in 90% of Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

That's according to official figures produced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in its fourth publication, which provides insights into Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Despite the low uptake among children, the majority of LEAs have Covid-19 vaccine uptake rates of more than 83% in the population over the age of 12.

Covid-19 booster vaccination rates, from fully vaccinated population, in LEAs around the country range from 52% to 75%.

The area with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rate is Bantry in West Cork.

Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart in Dublin are the areas with the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates.

Male employees aged 18 to 24 years have the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate at 45%.

Those working in human health and social work activities had the highest rates of Covid-19 booster vaccination rates at 82%, while those employed in accommodation and food service activities had the lowest rate at 56%.

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is in the EU 14 to 27 nationality grouping.

Steven Conroy, CSO statistician, said: “This Covid-19 vaccination bulletin is based on vaccinations and boosters administered up to March 4 2022.

“This (CSO) bulletin includes vaccine uptake analysis of both five to 11-year-olds and the population aged 12 and over shown by local electoral area (LEA).

“Areas are split out into deciles to show their percentage of vaccination uptake.

“We also show two maps in this bulletin, the first is the Covid-19 vaccination rate decile by LEA, and the second is the booster rate by LEA, from fully vaccinated population.

“Our analysis also shows that the Covid-19 booster vaccination rate ranges across all LEAs in the country from 52% to 75%.

“The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are Bantry, West Cork, Blackrock, Co Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin.

“While areas Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, North Inner City, Ongar and Ballymun-Finglas are among the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates in the country.”

Meanwhile, there were another 1,171 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing in Ireland today (Friday April 22).

In addition, a further 1,607 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, there are 599 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 39 in ICU, the lowest figure in four weeks.