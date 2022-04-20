Search

20 Apr 2022

New advice for departing airport passengers as wait times are cut

Length of time departing airport passengers required to arrive at airport reduced

Reporter:

David Power

20 Apr 2022 1:13 PM

People flying from Dublin Airport will not need to arrive as early for flights after Dublin Airport Authority has revised its advice on security screening issues.

There have been lengthy queues at the airport in the past few weeks. On one weekend morning, queues stretched to outside the airport building. 

Advice on arrival prior to departure has changed and anyone due to fly out of the airport to an EU or UK short-haul destination in the coming days is asked to arrive up to two and a half hours before their departure time.

In a statement, the DAA said: "Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06.00."

For long-haul flights, it recommends that passengers arrive up to three and a half hours before departure.

The DAA explained that this will "alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area".

Before travelling to the airport, passengers are advised to check with their airline as to when check-in and bag drop-off opens.

They are also being advised to check-in for their flight online where possible.

The latest advice comes after security queuing times improved since the end of March and over the Easter weekend, the DAA said.

Security screening will also stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Terminal 1, the DAA confirmed, with security open in Terminal 2 from 4am.

The DAA said around 200,000 passengers departed Dublin Airport over the Easter weekend.

According to the DAA, it is in the process of recruiting almost 300 new security screening staff.

Passengers are requested to wear a mask for their entire airport journey. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media