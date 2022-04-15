Tractor seized from driver in Offaly for litany of offences
It was anything but a Good Friday for a tractor driver who had their vehicle seized after a number of suspected road traffic offences.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit detected the driver while out and about this morning.
The driver of the tractor and low loader was detected using his phone while driving.
The driver was then found to have no tax, no insurance and no driving licence.
The vehicle was seized by the gardai and prosecutions are set to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.