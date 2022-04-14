Good news for CAO applicants to South East’s first university

Following on from last week’s announcement from the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD that he has signed the order to establish the South East Technological University (SETU) on May 1 2022, there is even more good news for CAO applicants.

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow), the two organisations which have worked together to create SETU, have ensured the application process is smooth for students hoping to start in the new university.

“We have good news to share with our future students.

“All existing course codes, course entry criteria and admissions policies will remain the same for 2022 entry. Anybody who has already applied to WIT or IT Carlow doesn’t have to change anything on their CAO course list.

“If you have chosen courses with a WD code for Waterford or a CW code for Carlow or Wexford, those codes remain the same for 2022 entry,” said Michael Mullan, Student Recruitment and Admissions Manager at WIT.

Two important dates are coming up for anybody who wants to study at SETU in September.

These are May 1, the CAO late application deadline for anybody who has not yet started a CAO application, and May 5 when the CAO Change of Mind facility opens to existing applicants.

For a full list of CAO courses, see www.itcarlow.ie/courses or www.wit.ie/courses.

“Students who choose either WIT or IT Carlow in this year’s CAO submission will make history by becoming the very first intake of first years to SETU and will join a student community of up to 20,000 across three main campuses in Waterford, Carlow and Wexford.

“ If you want to add any Waterford, Carlow or Wexford courses to your list, simply use the existing codes,” explained Shauna Whyte, Head of Academic Administration and Student Affairs at IT Carlow.

“Our new university will open up many exciting opportunities for students. We will retain our focus on smaller group learning with an emphasis on practical modules, study abroad and work placement options to equip students for the real world,” Whyte continued.

“We have a long-established reputation for postgraduate learning and research and as a student of SETU, you will have access to all of that expertise.

After graduation, you will have many opportunities to study on a range of taught or research postgraduate programmes attached to some of the country’s most impactful research institutes and centres,” added Mullan.

WIT and IT Carlow have emailed CAO applicants who have already applied to courses with them with this information.

Anybody with questions can find the contact details in that email.

Those with general admission/CAO queries is welcome to contact schoolsliaison@wit.ie or caoadmissions@wit.ie for Waterford queries and admissions@itcarlow.ie for Carlow/Wexford course queries.