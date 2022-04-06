Organ donor campaign urges Irish public to 'share your wishes' with family

A campaign encouraging the public to know their family's wishes in regards to organ donation has been launched ahead of a week of awareness.

Organ donor families and grateful transplant recipients across Ireland are backing the campaign, which takes place from April 23 to 30, and promoting the key message of 'having the conversation'.

Organised by the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) and the HSE's Organ Donation Transplant Ireland, the campaign features photos of thirty two people from all walks of life and all ages who have received transplants.

Chief Executive, Irish Kidney Association, Carol Moore, said, “Two years ago, the 2020 Organ Donor Awareness Week campaign was postponed and ultimately cancelled at short notice when Covid-19 reached our shores. Last year the pandemic was still with us. This impacted on the Irish Kidney Association’s ability to promote organ donor awareness ‘on the ground’ and the overall annual Awareness Week campaign.

"With Covid-19 still lingering, we have had to adapt awareness campaigns and while government restrictions have lifted, many people at high-risk of infection, including immune suppressed transplant recipients and vulnerable patients in organ failure, continue to observe caution and double down on their safety measures."

Despite the pandemic, 206 transplant operations were carried out last year.

Pharmacies across Ireland will show their support for the campaign by displaying the poster and stocking countertop boxes of free organ donor cards.

A digital organ donor card is also available and free to download from the app store and Google Playstore.

According to the IKA, over five hundred people are currently waiting for a call for a transplant.

They are encouraging people to take part in the campaign by sharing their wishes with family members, setting up information stands at schools and colleges or workplaces, and passing out organ donor cards.

Alongside the campaign, public buildings across Ireland will light-up green in support, with over 70 sites lighting up last year including castles and cathedrals around the country.

Moore continued: "We also welcome the support of County Councils. By lighting up public sites in green we are drawing attention to organ donation being an integral part of active citizenship on the part of the public. From dusk to dawn, public sites all over the country will be lit up in green, undoubtedly prompting much discussion around organ donation."