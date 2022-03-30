Search

30 Mar 2022

Ireland faces possible shortage of vets according to stark survey

Ireland faces possible shortage of vets according to stark survey

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

30 Mar 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Up to 40 per cent of veterinary practice owners are considering selling their businesses due to recruitment issues in the sector, new figures have suggested.

The findings come from the Veterinary Practice Survey, which shows that there has been a paradoxical increase in demand for services in spite of a shrinking amount of staff in the industry.

The survey highlighted how the expected exit of senior veterinary practice owners will put increased pressure on staffing issues.

It has been revealed that some 61 per cent of practices highlighted staff resources as their major challenge for 2022.

The survey also found that while pet ownership saw a sharp increase during the pandemic, when restrictions eased and people returned to work, 27 per cent of veterinary practices reported behavioural issues with household animals.

More than 47 per cent of the sector employees surveyed were over the age of 51, with 60 per cent of practice owners having not currently identified a succession partner for their practice.

HLB Sheehan Quinn managing partner Mark Butler said that the survey shows that burnout is visible in numerous vets nationwide, specifically citing 'long hours and heavy workloads.'

"Acute staff shortages are likely to result in further consolidation this year," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media