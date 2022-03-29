Call for public health measures to be renewed amid Covid ‘chaos’ in hospitals

There has been a call to reintroduce public health measures amid a “chaotic situation” in Irish hospitals.
There were almost 40,000 cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday, from the previous three days.
There were 1,624 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in intensive care.
The Emergency Department Taskforce, which includes representatives of hospital groups, the Department of Health, patient advocates, staff bodies and the HSE, met on Monday to discuss pressures on emergency services.
A letter requesting the reintroduction of public health measures will be sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Monday evening.
The request includes the reintroduction of compulsory mask wearing.
