Anonymous donor leaves €1.5 million in their will for housing charities

Two housing charities have been left €1.5 milion between them which will help build houses for more than 100 people.

It has been announced that the Peter McVerry Trust and Threshold will jointly receive €1.5 million.

The anonymous gift left in a will to the Community Foundation for Ireland will help to house more than 100 people in Limerick and Galway.

The sizeable donation will enable the Peter McVerry Trust to fit out 14 modular units in Moyross in Limerick. A further 32 homes will be fitted out across Co Galway.

The donation to Threshold will help it open a new housing advice centre in Limerick, and undertake a number of other projects, including initiatives to place the right to housing in the constitution, the introduction of a deposit protection scheme, as well as increased security of tenure for private tenants.

Both charities welcomed the donation and described it as transformative.

CEO of Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle said it would enable the trust to deliver on its goal of providing more pathways into housing for people impacted by homelessness in communities across the west of Ireland.

"The funding will enable us to help over 100 people move into a high-quality social housing unit with ongoing support from Peter McVerry Trust tenant support team," Mr Doyle said.

Chief Executive Officer of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said the donation would make a real and lasting difference to people and families at risk of homelessness across the country.

"The direct benefits will be the re-development of our Housing Advice centres in Dublin and Galway and the creation of an entirely new service and advice centre in Limerick," Mr McCafferty said.

The Community Foundation for Ireland says a donation of this kind responds to immediate need while focusing on longer-term solutions.